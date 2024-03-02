Penguins Fall in Rematch with Checkers, 4-2

March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped the second game of their back-to-back set against the Charlotte Checkers, 4-2, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (28-19-7-1) charged ahead with a pair of goals in the first period. However, Charlotte rallied with three tallies in the third to split the season series with the Penguins at four wins apiece.

Vinnie Hinostroza scored first just five minutes into the game. Later in the period, Austin Rueschhoff tallied a power-play goal, giving the Penguins a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission. Sam Poulin registered assists on both goals, giving him five helpers in his two games since returning from injury on Friday night.

Zac Dalpe's second-period strike brought the Checkers within one.

Seven minutes into the final frame, Uvis Balinskis fluttered a puck from the blue line through traffic and into the Penguins' net, tying things up at 2-2. Michael Benning gave Charlotte the lead with only 2:58 remaining in regulation. An empty netter from Mackie Samoskevich sealed the deal, resulting a 4-2 final.

Penguins goaltender Magnus Hellberg turned away 28 of the 31 shots he faced. Checkers netminder Spencer Knight picked up 30 saves and an assist on the empty-net goal for Charlotte.

The Penguins are back in action on Friday, Mar. 8, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is a rematch against Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Mar. 9. Saturday's tilt between the Penguins and Phantoms will begin at 6:05 p.m.

Individual-game tickets for the remaining contests in the Penguins' 25th season as well as season-ticket packages for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

-penguins-

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.