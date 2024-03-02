Comets' Goaltending Perfection Continues, Defeat Bears 1-0

March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Hershey, PA. - It was a game that Utica Comets circled in their calendar when they got their chance to battle the defending Calder Cup champions, the Hershey Bears. As the Comets entered the Giant Center on Saturday night, they were stepping into a game where the Bears were ranked atop the league in the standings and were currently on a seven-game home winning streak. The game started with a fight from Will MacKinnon of the Comets and Tyson Empey of the Bears as the crowd cheered. What followed was two periods of scoreless hockey as both goaltenders made excellent saves all night long until the Comets scored the eventual game winner in the final period for a 1-0 victory.

As the contest entered the final period of regulation, the Comets finally struck for the first goal of the contest after Ryan Schmelzer put the puck right to the stick of defenseman, Robbie Russo who moved in from the right point and drove the puck passed Hershey goalie, Hunter Shephard at 10:45. It was Russo's third goal of the season giving the Comets a 1-0 advantage. It was the only goal necessary for Utica as they won the contest 1-0. Isaac Poulter stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Comets won back-to-back games without giving up a goal.

The Comets are back in action against the Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators on Friday and Saturday night respectively at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available for both games inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.