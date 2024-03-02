Wranglers Fall to Eagles

A tough pill to swallow.

The Wranglers fell to the Colorado Eagles 5-4 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night.

Ben Jones scored twice in the game for Calgary, as did Lucas Ciona, who recorded his first multi-goal game of his AHL career.

Cole Schwindt recorded his 100th career AHL point, and Emilio Pettersen skated in his 200th career AHL game on Friday.

Artem Grushnikov made his Wranglers' debut after being acquired via trade on Wednesday.

"We've got a lot to clean up."

The Wranglers opened the scoring at the 2:50 mark of the first period.

Alex Gallant chipped the puck to a streaking Ciona who quickly snapped a shot on net that sailed past Eagles' netminder, Ivan Prosvetov. 1-0.

Then, after a turnover by Rory Kerins in the offensive end, Jones would add to the lead at the 7:57 with a breakaway snipe for his 16th goal of the season. 2-0.

Jones notched his team-leading 17th tally just moments later, tipping in a Yan Kuznetsov point shot to make it 3-0. (10:05).

With less than 30-seconds remaining in the frame, Ciona scored his second goal of the game off a 2-on-1 rush to push the Wranglers' lead to 4-0 at the break.

Trent Miner was in between the pipes for the Eagles to start the 2nd Period.

The goaltending switch seemed to spark Colorado, who got on the board at the 11:33 mark while shorthanded, as Tanner Kero turned the puck over and skated into the offensive zone, firing a shot past Wolf. 4-1.

Colorado cut the lead in half at 18:10, courtesy of Brad Hunt, who hammered a shot off the crossbar and into the net,

Although play continued on momentarily, it was eventually reviewed, and the goal was counted.

4-2 Wranglers at the break.

Colorado struck at the 3:53 mark of the third period when Kero batted a puck out of the air and past Wolf to draw the Eagles within a goal. 4-3.

Later, Riley Tufte scored his 16th goal of the season to tie it up at 15:52 of the frame and with time ticking down in the period Ben Meyer found the back of the net (19:16) to give the Eagles the edge.

5-4 final.

