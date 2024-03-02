Game #52: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights

March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #52: Tucson Roadrunners (29-18-2-2) vs. Henderson Silver Knights (23-24-2-4)

Time Saturday, March 2, 8:00 p.m. MST, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nevada

Referees: #45 Cody Beach, #51 Bobby Jo Love

Linespersons: #67 Adam Hendren, #91 Logan Wescott

The Roadrunners finish off their three-game road trip with game two of the weekend series versus the Henderson Silver Knights after a 4-3 shootout loss on Friday night. Tucson looks to leave Henderson with three out of four possible standings points for the second time this season after going 1-0-1-0 November 25 and 26. The last time Tucson lost past regulation in Henderson; they went on to win 10 of their next 12 games; that included a five-game winning streak.

Three things:

Defenseman Max Szuber notched his first points in 11 games in Friday's shootout loss; all coming in the first period with a goal and assist. It was his third multiple-point game this season, marking the 9th time this season that a Roadrunners defenseman notched multiple points in a game. Szuber is also now the leading scorer on the team against the Silver Knights with three goals and three assists for six points in five games. Overall, Szuber is second on the team in scoring from a defenseman with five goals and 15 assists for 20 points. He has played every game for Tucson this season with 51.

Speaking of defensemen, Captain Steven Kampfer added his fourth assist on Tucson's last six power-play goals, on a power-play that is 6-for-25 (24%) in the last seven games. On the power-play this season, Roadrunners defensemen have a combined for 19 points with five goals and 14 assists. Soderstrom leads the way amongst the group with three goals and six assists for nine points on the man-advantage with Kampfer now at second with his four assists.

The Roadrunners went 4-for-5 on the penalty-kill against the Silver Knights who have the second-best power-play in the AHL at 22.8%; just .1 percent away from the league high 22.9% of the Texas Stars. With that being said, the Roadrunners PK has done a solid job against some of the best units in the West. Against teams with a power-play that ranks in the top 10 in the Western Conference, Tucson has gone 137-for-180 which is around 80%. Overall Tucson's PK is ranked 15th in the AHL and 7th in the Western Conference with an overall rate of 209-for-245 (82.8%).

What's the word?

"Obviously we'd like to pick up two (points) there but overall I thought our game was much better; our energy felt better and that helped the team play better. We're coming down to the wire with 20 something games left so every game is going to be tight and we need to find ways to win games."

Tucson forward John Leonard on the shootout loss in game one versus Henderson and the season getting closer to the finish line.

Number to Know:

35 - Forward Aky Raty has been electric since his return to the lineup. In his last four games, Raty has four points with three goals and an assist. Three of those goals have come in the last two games as Raty will look to tie John Leonard and Austin Poganski for the second-longest streak on the team with his third-straight game with a goal.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin at 7:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from Henderson. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.