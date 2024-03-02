Moose Trample Stars, 7-3

March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (20-28-1-1) clashed with the Central Division's Texas Stars (26-21-3-2) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-2 victory over Calgary on Saturday.

Manitoba opened the scoring at the 3:13 mark with a goal from Kristian Reichel. Parker Ford gained the blue line and swept the disc to Reichel, who lifted a shot from distance past Matt Murray. Texas responded just over a minute later with a marker from Mavrik Bourque. Fredrik Karlstrom sauced the puck across to Bourque who finished the odd man rush past a lunging Milic. The Moose restored the lead with a late power play tally from Kyle Capobianco. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby settled the puck and fed Capobianco at the point. The defenceman snapped a low shot through traffic that found twine. Manitoba took to the dressing room ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes of play. Milic finished the period with five saves, while Murray countered with 14 of his own.

Manitoba added to its lead late in the second with a tally from Henri Nikkanen. Capobianco found Nicholas Jones, who swung low and looked for an open man. Jones slid the puck in front to Nikkanen, who redirected the puck to the back of the net. The shots were an even 8-8 in the middle frame and the Moose took a 3-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

Texas drew within a goal six-minutes into the period off the stick of Mark Rassell. The forward took advantage of a Moose turnover and beat Milic with a perfect shot under the bar. The Stars tied the contest less than two minutes later with a second tally from Rassell, as the forward took advantage of traffic in front of the net and lifted the puck home. Manitoba pulled back in front shortly thereafter with a tally from Parker Ford. Jeffrey Viel glided around the net and sent the feed in front to Ford for a 4-3 lead. With time ticking down and the Stars down a goal, Murray was called to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. The Moose took advantage and found the twine with the second of the game from Reichel. Brad Lambert then got a hold of the disc and hit the empty net for a 6-3 advantage. The Moose added one more tally when Nikita Chibrikov strode in and rifled a bullet past Murray on an odd-man rush. The horn sounded shortly after to signal a 7-3 Moose win. Milic claimed the home victory and ended with 22 saves, while Murray was hit with the loss and made 27 total stops.

Quotable

Moose Forward Henri Nikkanen (Click for full interview)

"I'd put it this way, that for once we're giving ourselves a chance to take four points out of the weekend. We haven't had that chance for a while and we have to use that and push forward tomorrow."

Statbook

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has three points (2G, 1A) his past two games

Kristian Reichel set a career-high with his 13th goal of the season

Reichel also posted his 50th career AHL assist

Parker Ford notched his fourth game-winning goal of the season

Kyle Capobianco notched his fifth three-point game of the season

Jeffrey Viel has tallied three points (1G, 2A) his past two games

Dawson Barteaux has posted three points (1G, 2A) his past two contests

14 of 18 Moose skaters tallied at least one point in the win

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Texas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, March 3. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's Manitoba's Once Upon a Time game, featuring face painting and characters on the concourse.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.