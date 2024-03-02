Morning Skate Report: March 2, 2024
March 2, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will look to make it a series sweep with a second victory over the Tucson Roadrunners. Forward Jonas Rondbjerg potted two goals and an assist in Friday's shootout victory. Brandon Hickey and Jakub Brabenec also earned two-point nights, with Brabenec additionally scoring one of Henderson's two shootout tallies. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
BOOSTED BY BRANDON
Throughout the Silver Knights' line shuffles, Brandon Hickey has been instrumental in the depth he has provided the team. On Friday, his fifth game as a forward this season, he tallied a two-point night (1G, 1A) against the Roadrunners. Hickey has now notched 7 points (2G, 5A) in 29 games this season.
"I'm feeling good," he said after Friday's victory. "I just want to help the team win in any way I can, whether that's playing defense, forward, PK - whatever they need me to do. It felt really good to contribute tonight and help the guys get the win."
FORWARD ON THE FORECHECK
Both Hickey and Head Coach Ryan Craig credited the Knights' success on Friday to their execution on the forecheck and the team's willingness to drive the net.
"I really liked our start. I thought we stayed with our game," said Craig on Friday evening. "[Rondbjerg] had a good game attacking, he made some great plays on quite a few of the goals. I thought he managed the ice really well and was a driver for us tonight."
"We got on the forecheck hard and played the body, and then we reloaded on top of them to make it really hard for them to come through the neutral zone," added Hickey. "They ended up turning over some pucks and we got some chances off of it. We were really happy with the way we forechecked tonight."
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Rookie defenseman Max Szuber led the Roadrunners to early success in the first period of Friday's game, scoring a goal and earning an assist on Josh Doan's game-opening tally. It marked Szuber's first point in ten games.
With his power-play goal for Tucson late in the second period of Friday's game, Aku Raty now stands second on the Roadrunners in goals. He has notched 27 points (12G, 15A) in 37 games this season. Raty additionally has four points (3G, 1A) in the team's last five games, including a two-goal performance against Bakersfield.
FURTHER NOTES
Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week
Adam Cracknell is week-to-week
Gage Quinney is week-to-week
Carson Focht is week-to-week
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2024
- Crunch Top Marlies, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Unleash Offense, Treat Fans and Dogs to 6-1 Win over Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose Take Game One from Stars in Manitoba - Texas Stars
- Wolves Downed by Monsters 6-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Morning Skate Report: March 2, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hardman Enters Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Loan F Sahil Panwar to Cyclones, G Olof Lindbom Reassigned to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #52: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Open Three-Game Road Trip in Lehigh Valley Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Hogs Seek to Extend Win Streak to Five against Red-Hot Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Firebirds Take Down Condors, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Silver Knights Defeat Roadrunners, 4-3, on Home Ice - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners Take Shootout Point in Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Earn 3-0 win over Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Fall to Eagles - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Blanked at Ontario - San Diego Gulls
- Morrison Scores Twice in Firebirds' Win Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.