Moose Win Rematch with Milwaukee
December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (10-5-2-1) rematched with the Milwaukee Admirals (14-6-0-0) Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. It was the second and final game of the week for the Moose. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 shootout loss against Milwaukee on Thursday.
Neither side was able to open the scoring in the first frame. Milwaukee put together some chances on a pair of man advantages. Ashton Sautner, as well as three additional Moose skaters, all recorded two shots on goal to pace both clubs in the first 20 minutes of play. Arvid Holm and Yaroslav Askarov were both solid in the first period to the tune of nine and 11 saves respectively.
Manitoba opened the scoring midway through the second. Ville Heinola stepped into a shot that hit a shin pad in front and deflected to the right. Nicholas Jones was in the perfect spot and fired the puck past Askarov into the open net. Manitoba pushed ahead shortly after as Wyatt Bongiovanni spun and swiped the puck off the stick of an Admirals defender that slid through the wickets of Askarov. Milwaukee pulled within a goal off a Kiefer Sherwood shot that came off a two-on-one rush. The Admirals tied the contest in the last minute of the middle stanza off a good shift of offensive zone pressure that was finished by a shot from Tommy Novak. Manitoba and Milwaukee took a tie in both goals and shots into the second intermission.
Manitoba tallied the go-ahead marker late in the third period as Greg Meireles converted a Jones feed through traffic that was swept into the slot. Milwaukee pushed for the tying marker and pulled Askarov in favour of the extra attacker. The Moose stacked up well defensively and held the fort while not allowing Milwaukee to record a shot in the final frame as time expired. Holm ended the afternoon tilt with the victory and 19 saves, while Askarov was hit with the loss and finished with 28 stops of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni (Click for full interview)
"It's massive. We go in the locker room and we have Milwaukee circled on our calendar because of their position in the standings and division. We want to close the gap on them. I think we have a couple games ahead so the more we can make up ground now, the better."
Statbook
Wyatt Bongiovanni has scored goals in consecutive games
Ville Heinola has three assists his past two contests
Nicholas Jones tallied two points (1G, 1A) for his first multi-point game of the season
Manitoba's penalty kill is 7/7 through December
What's Next?
Manitoba heads back out on the road to take on the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Friday, Dec. 9. Puck drop for is slated for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App,and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2022
- Iowa Wild Fall 4-0 to Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- P-Bruins Rally Late, Defeat Thunderbirds 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Islanders Improve To 6-0-1-0 In Last Seven Games - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bussi & Bruins Narrowly Edge Zherenko & T-Birds, 2-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Roll Past Wild 4-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Dominate Senators in Road Victory, 7-3 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Defeated by Islanders, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Win Rematch with Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Crunch Surpass Marlies, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Winning Streak Snapped in Winnipeg - Milwaukee Admirals
- Panthers Assign Max Gildon to Bakersfield - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Holiday Pack Details - San Diego Gulls
- Blues Recall F Will Bitten from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Assign D Zac Jones to Hartford, Recall F Jonny Brodzinski, D Ben Harpur - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Ground Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Set to Meet IceHogs for First Time at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Host Syracuse Crunch in North Division Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Colin Swoyer Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Cole Koepke to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins at 6:05 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #18 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Take on Wolf Pack for First Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Win Over Eagles, 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Stopped by Calgary - San Diego Gulls
- Daccord Shuts Out Silver Knights in 1-0 Firebirds' Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Drop Game to Coachella Valley, 1-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Streak Comes to End in 3-1 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.