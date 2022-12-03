Moose Win Rematch with Milwaukee

The Manitoba Moose (10-5-2-1) rematched with the Milwaukee Admirals (14-6-0-0) Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. It was the second and final game of the week for the Moose. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 shootout loss against Milwaukee on Thursday.

Neither side was able to open the scoring in the first frame. Milwaukee put together some chances on a pair of man advantages. Ashton Sautner, as well as three additional Moose skaters, all recorded two shots on goal to pace both clubs in the first 20 minutes of play. Arvid Holm and Yaroslav Askarov were both solid in the first period to the tune of nine and 11 saves respectively.

Manitoba opened the scoring midway through the second. Ville Heinola stepped into a shot that hit a shin pad in front and deflected to the right. Nicholas Jones was in the perfect spot and fired the puck past Askarov into the open net. Manitoba pushed ahead shortly after as Wyatt Bongiovanni spun and swiped the puck off the stick of an Admirals defender that slid through the wickets of Askarov. Milwaukee pulled within a goal off a Kiefer Sherwood shot that came off a two-on-one rush. The Admirals tied the contest in the last minute of the middle stanza off a good shift of offensive zone pressure that was finished by a shot from Tommy Novak. Manitoba and Milwaukee took a tie in both goals and shots into the second intermission.

Manitoba tallied the go-ahead marker late in the third period as Greg Meireles converted a Jones feed through traffic that was swept into the slot. Milwaukee pushed for the tying marker and pulled Askarov in favour of the extra attacker. The Moose stacked up well defensively and held the fort while not allowing Milwaukee to record a shot in the final frame as time expired. Holm ended the afternoon tilt with the victory and 19 saves, while Askarov was hit with the loss and finished with 28 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni (Click for full interview)

"It's massive. We go in the locker room and we have Milwaukee circled on our calendar because of their position in the standings and division. We want to close the gap on them. I think we have a couple games ahead so the more we can make up ground now, the better."

Statbook

Wyatt Bongiovanni has scored goals in consecutive games

Ville Heinola has three assists his past two contests

Nicholas Jones tallied two points (1G, 1A) for his first multi-point game of the season

Manitoba's penalty kill is 7/7 through December

What's Next?

Manitoba heads back out on the road to take on the Abbotsford Canucks at Abbotsford Centre on Friday, Dec. 9. Puck drop for is slated for 9 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App,and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

