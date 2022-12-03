Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Cole Koepke to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Cole Koepke to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Koepke, 24, made his NHL debut with the Lightning in the 2022-23 season opener October 11 at the New York Rangers and has skated in 17 games total with Tampa Bay this season. He scored his first career NHL goal November 13 versus Washington for his lone point so far this season.

Koepke has skated in 78 career regular season AHL games, all with the Syracuse Crunch, tallying 22 goals and 42 points. He's also appeared in five career Calder Cup Playoff games, recording two goals and an assist.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound Koepke was a sixth-round selection of the Lightning (183rd overall) at the 2018 NHL Draft.

