Silver Knights Drop Game to Coachella Valley, 1-0

December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 1-0, on Friday evening at The Dollar Loan Center.

The first period remained scoreless throughout. Both goaltenders stopped 11 of 11 shots.

The second period also remained scoreless.

With about five minutes remaining in the third period, the Firebirds scored first. Petman banked in a goal through a crowded netfront to make it 1-0.

Joey Daccord recorded a shutout for Coachella, stopping 23 shots.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Dollar Loan Center. Saturday's game is one of Henderson's Theme Knights, the second annual Lucky Launch. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. Click here for tickets and bring as many stuffed animals as you can on Saturday!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.