Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins at 6:05 p.m. Tonight

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (12-3-4-0) have scored 28 times during their six-game unbeaten in regulation streak (5-0-1-0) and look to keep the momentum rolling in a 6:05 p.m. tilt against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (10-5-1-2) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza tonight. The Islanders have won two straight following a 4-3 victory against the Providence Bruins at home on Wednesday. Chris Terry (1g, 1a), William Dufour (1g, 1a) and Dennis Cholowski (2a) each earned a multi-point effort, while Jakub Skarek (4-2-3) made 21 saves. Terry's goal at 8:55 of the third period was his team-leading third GWG this season.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the second of six meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the first of three in Pennsylvania. Bridgeport defeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in their first matchup on Nov. 19th, scoring twice on the power play in a 4-2 win. Dufour, Otto Koivula and Parker Wotherspoon each scored once and added an assist, and Cory Schneider (8-1-1) made 30 saves. The division rivals won't meet again until Jan. 21st at Total Mortgage Arena.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

Head coach J.D. Forrest's team is on a five-game point streak (3-0-0-2) dating back to Nov. 21st and ranks fifth in the Atlantic Division with 23 points in 18 games. The Penguins have gone to a shootout in three straight games and in four of their last five, including a 4-3 shootout loss to Hershey on Tuesday that snapped a three-game win streak. Forward Valtteri Puustinen scored a goal for the fourth straight game and extended his point streak to six games (4g, 4a).

ROLLING ON THE ROAD

Bridgeport enters the weekend on an eight-game unbeaten in regulation streak on the road (4-0-4-0). In fact, ever since a 3-1 setback at Providence to open the season Oct. 14th, the Islanders have points in every road game. Seven of those eight games have been decided by just one goal.

POWERFUL STUFF

The Islanders have scored a power-play goal in three straight games and are 4-for-6 on the power play over their last two games alone. Bridgeport's man advantage has scored at least two goals in seven of its 19 games this season and currently ranks fourth in the AHL (19-for-68, 27.9%). Andy Andreoff is tied for the league lead with seven power-play goals, while Sam Bolduc's 10 power-play points (1g, 9a) are tied for second among all AHL defensemen.

GETTING THE CALL

Forwards Cole Bardreau and Hudson Fasching were recalled by the New York Islanders on Thursday. In a related move, Collin Adams and Jimmy Lambert were brought up from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) and could be in the lineup tonight. Adams led Worcester in goals (8) and points (19) through 17 games, while Lambert wasn't far behind with 14 points (7g, 7a) in 17 games. Lambert is looking to make it AHL debut. Both helped the Railers begin the season with an ECHL-record nine straight wins.

QUICK HITS

Chris Terry (2g, 6a) and Andy Andreoff (4g, 2a) both have points in four straight games... Terry, who played his 700th AHL game on Sunday, has multiple points in three of his last four... Andreoff's 10 goals and 18 points lead the Islanders... Head coach Brent Thompson has rotated goaltenders through the last 12 games since Cory Schneider started two straight Oct. 29 - Nov. 1... Schneider is tied for third in the AHL in wins (eight) and tied for 12th in save percentage (.916).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (15-10-0): Last: 4-1 L vs. Nashville, last night -- Next: Sunday vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (15-2-1-0): Last: 4-2 W at Newfoundland, last night -- Next: Tonight at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. ET

