Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (8-6-2-2; 20 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (5-9-2-0; 12 pts.)

The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena Saturday at 6 p.m. tto take on the Chicago Wolves following a six-game road swing. Iowa and Chicago have played twice this season with the Wild winning both times at Allstate Arena. Jesper Wallstedt recorded both wins for Iowa; the Swedish netminder scored a goal in a 5-2 win on Nov. 12 before turning aside 20-of-21 shots in a 5-1 victory on Nov. 20.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Sammy Walker was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for November on Thursday following a month in which he recorded five goals and eight assists in 12 games. Walker leads all AHL rookies in scoring this season with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 18 games for Iowa and leads the team with five multi-point games. His five power-play goals are also team and rookie highs, and two off the league rookie lead.

HEATING UP

- The Wild are 6-3-1-0 over their last ten games, the best stretch of the season to date

- Iowa's best 10-game record in 2021-22 was 7-2-1-0 from Oct. 22-Nov. 19, 2021

- The Wild power play has scored in a season-best four consecutive games (six goals)

- Iowa's season-long power-play goal streak in 2021-22 was five games (Dec. 10-29, 2021)

STREAK CHECK

- Jesper Wallstedt and Zane McIntyre have won their last five combined starts

- McIntyre enters Friday's game having won his previous three starts prior to being recalled to Minnesota on Nov. 16; Wallstedt has recorded a victory in his last two outings

- McIntyre won a season-best five consecutive games in 2021-22 (Jan. 26-Feb. 11, 2022)

