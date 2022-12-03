Reign Win Over Eagles, 3-1

Storyline: Cal Petersen led the way with 27 saves, including 13 in the third period, to preserve a two-goal lead for the Ontario Reign (11-6-0-1) in a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles (13-5-1-0) on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

TJ Tynan and Jordan Spence each posted two points in the victory, while Taylor Ward and Alan Quine also found the back of the net. The win was Ontario's third in their last four games and stopped an unbeaten streak for Colorado that was at 11 games.

Date: December 2, 2022

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Cal Petersen (ONT)

2. Jordan Spence (ONT)

3. TJ Tynan (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Jonas Johansson

Next Game: Sunday, December 4, 2022 vs. Bakersfield | 5:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

