Rangers Assign D Zac Jones to Hartford, Recall F Jonny Brodzinski, D Ben Harpur
December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski and defenseman Ben Harpur from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have assigned defenseman Zac Jones to the Wolf Pack.
Brodzinski, 29, has collected nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 17 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his second as captain of the team. A native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, Brodzinski appeared in 22 regular season games with the Rangers in 2021-22, scoring a goal and an assist. He also made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins last May.
Harpur, 27, has scored five points (3 g, 2 a) in 17 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He joined the club on a professional tryout on October 13th, then signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on October 27th. The native of Hamilton, Ontario, has appeared in 156 career NHL games with the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators to date.
Jones, 22, has appeared in 16 games with the Rangers this season and registered two points (1 g, 1 a). Jones played 52 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 35 points (9 g, 26 a). He finished fifth on the Wolf Pack in scoring a season ago and was tops among defensemen.
The Pack concludes a three-game homestand at the XL Center tonight when they host the Rockford IceHogs in the first-ever meeting between the sides.
Coming to tonight's game? Please bring a new or gently used jacket to donate to 'Coats for Kiddos'! For more information on the organization, click here. Join us on the ice postgame for a postgame skate! It is highly encouraged that postgame skate participants donate a coat to the coat drive. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
