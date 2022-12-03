Toronto Marlies Host Syracuse Crunch in North Division Battle

The Toronto Marlies return home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday evening in the second game of a 3-in-3 this weekend.

The Marlies are currently 2-1-0-0 against the Crunch so far this season. The two teams last met on November 23rd in Syracuse where the Marlies lost 5-3. This marks the fourth of six matchups between the two clubs.

The Marlies currently are 12-6-1-0, while the Crunch are 7-8-2-2 to sit first and fifth in the North Division respectively. Toronto is heading into Saturday's game with a 4-3 win over Utica, while Syracuse is coming off a 6-4 loss to Belleville.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Noel Hoefenmayer who is tied for fourth amongst defensemen in points (4-13-17), and Logan Shaw who leads the team in points with 22 (8G,14A). On the Crunch side, Darren Raddysh leads the way with 26 points (8G,18A).

Puck drop is 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

