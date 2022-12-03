Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse Crunch
December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Philippe Myers to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Myers has played in 11 games with the Lightning this season, logging an average of 11:33 in ice time and posting one goal and three points. He ranks fourth among Lightning defensemen for hits with 31. The 25-year-old defenseman has skated in 153 NHL games with the Flyers, Predators and Lightning, collecting eight goals and 36 points. He also skated in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Flyers in 2020 and totaled three goals and four points.
The Montmagny, New Brunswick native has played in 125 career regular season AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Toronto Marlies, recording 16 goals and 65 points. Myers played in 13 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Phantoms in 2018 and posted three goals and seven points.
Myers, 6-foot-6, 219 pounds, was acquired by Tampa Bay from Nashville along with forward Grant Mismash in exchange for defenseman Ryan McDonagh on July 3rd, 2022.
