Wolves Roll Past Wild 4-0
December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves kicked off a four-game road trip in style Saturday night, skating to a 4-0 victory over the Iowa Wild.
Playing their most complete game of the season, the Wolves got a goal and an assist each from Brendan Perlini and Vasily Ponomarev, scores from William Lagesson and Griffin Mendel and stellar goaltending from Zachary Sawchenko to snap a four-game losing skid.
Jamieson Rees added two assists as the Wolves won their third in a row away from home.
The Wolves struck first when Lagesson scored just 56 seconds into the game. After Perlini rang a shot off the post, the defenseman pounced on the loose puck and fired it past Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt for Lagesson's fourth goal of the season.
Early in the second, Perlini zipped a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Wallstedt to the blocker side to give the Wolves a two-goal lead. Rees earned his second assist of the game on the goal to extend his team lead in points to 16.
Mendel made it 3-0 a short time later when the defenseman stepped into a one-timer from the top of the right circle and blasted it into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.
Midway through the third, Ponomarev tucked the puck by Wallstedt from in close for his sixth goal of the season, joining Perlini for most on the Wolves.
Sawchenko made 23 saves to earn his first shutout of the season while Wallstedt (34 saves) suffered the loss.
Chicago, which went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, improved to 6-9-2-0 while Iowa dropped to 8-7-2-2.
Up next: The Wolves will face the Wild in Iowa on Sunday (3 p.m., AHLTV).
