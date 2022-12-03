Monsters Stay Strong In 4-3 Win Over Amerks
December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Rochester Americans 4-3 on Saturday night in front of 11,298 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 10-6-1-2 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Josh Dunne recorded his first goal of the season 38 seconds into the opening frame assisted by Owen Sillinger and David Jiricek. Rochester's Sean Malone recorded a marker at 3:05, but Joona Luoto scored at 8:06 off feeds from Emil Bemstrom and Justin Richards making it 2-1 going into the first intermission. The Amerks' Brandon Biro notched a tally at 13:49 of the middle frame that was answered by Brendan Gaunce at 18:36 with helpers from Kirill Marchenko and Cole Fonstad making it 3-2 after 40 minutes. Robbie Payne converted on a power play at 6:36 off feeds from Billy Sweezey and Luoto pushing the team ahead by two. Rochester's Biro scored at 7:57 but Cleveland stood tall through the end of the game to secure a 4-3 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the win while Rochester's Michael Houser stopped 22 shots for the defeat.
The Monsters travel to visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on December 9, with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 1 - - 4
ROC 1 1 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 26 1/5 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
ROC 32 0/2 4/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 29 3 4-3-2
ROC Houser L 22 4 2-2-0
Cleveland Record: 10-6-1-2, 3rd North Division
Rochester Record: 11-7-1-1, 1st North Division
GAME SHEET -GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS*
*Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
