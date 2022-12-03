Colorado Rallies for 5-4 Win at Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Sampo Ranta and Brad Hunt each notched two goals and an assist, as the Colorado Eagles stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Bakersfield Condors 5-4 on Saturday. Goaltender Justus Annunen improved to 8-2-1 on the year, making 25 saves on 29 shots in the victory. Eagles forward Cal Burke netted his sixth goal of the season, as he capitalized on a penalty shot midway through the second period.

Bakersfield would jump out to an early 1-0 lead when forward Seth Griffith capped off a 2-on-1 rush into the zone as he wired home a one-timer from the left-wing circle at the 9:43 mark of the first period.

The deficit would grow for Colorado just 1:20 later when Condors forward Justin Bailey barreled into the low slot before slipping a shot past Annunen to stretch Bakersfield's advantage to 2-0.

The Eagles would finally answer back when a power play set up Hunt to bury a wrister from between the circles, trimming the Condors' lead to 2-1 at the 16:45 mark of the opening 20 minutes.

Still trailing 2-1 to begin the second period, Colorado would find an equalizer when Ranta stationed himself at the side of the crease and deflected a shot past Bakersfield goalie Olivier Rodrigue to tie the game at 2-2 only 2:15 into the middle frame.

The Eagles would then claim their first lead of the game via a penalty shot, as Burke roofed a backhander to give Colorado a 3-2 advantage with 7:43 remaining in the period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Condors 13-7 in the second stanza and took their 3-2 lead into the second intermission.

Bakersfield would bring the game back to level just 2:10 into the third period when forward Noah Philp lit the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle on the rush to tie the contest at 3-3.

Ranta would put Colorado back in the driver's seat just minutes later, as he beat Rodrigue with a shot from the bottom of the right-wing circle to give the Eagles a 4-3 edge at the 5:19 mark of the final frame.

The Condors would again find an answer, as forward Ty Tullio tipped a shot past Annunen from the low slot, knotting the game at 4-4 with 7:18 remaining in regulation.

As time ticked away, forward Charles Hudon would fire the puck toward the net from blue line, where Hunt tipped the shot in midair, past Rodrigue to put Colorado on top 5-4 at the 17:47 mark of the period.

The Eagles outshot Bakersfield 49-29 in the contest, as Colorado finished the night 1-for-7 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

