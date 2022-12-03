Daccord Shuts Out Silver Knights in 1-0 Firebirds' Win

The Firebirds secured their first win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday night thanks to a 26 save shutout by goaltender Joey Daccord and late goal from Austin Poganski.

Through the first 54:43, the two teams were deadlocked at 0 and the two teams had a combined nine powerplays. John Hayden made a strong play to the net, getting the puck loose for Ville Petman at the bottom of the right circle. Petman's shot deflected off Poganski for the first and only goal of the game. Poganski's tally was his third of the year and came with just 5:17 left in the third period.

Joey Daccord made 26 saves for the first shutout in Coachella Valley Firebirds history. With the win, the Firebirds move to 10-4-2-0 on the season. Coachella Valley finished 0-for-6 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

NEXT GAME: Coachella Valley wraps up their weekend series against the Henderson Silver Knights tomorrow, Saturday, December 3rd. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm PT.

The Firebirds home opener will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

