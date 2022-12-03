Winning Streak Snapped in Winnipeg

December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Winnipeg, MB - Greg Meireles scored with 2:38 remaining in the game to lift the Manitoba Moose to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Canada Life Centre.

Meireles was able to find a loose puck in front of Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov and slam it into the goal for the game-winner. The Moose held the Admirals without a shot in the third period. Manitoba had ten shots on goal in the final stanza.

The loss snapped the Admirals three-game winning streak. Milwaukee remains in first place in the Central Division with 28 points (14-6-0-0).

Askarov stopped 28 shots in the loss. The defeat snapped his personal six-game winning streak.

After a scoreless opening frame, the teams combined for four goals in the second period. Manitoba had a 2-0 lead with goals scored by Nicholas Jones at 10:27 and Wyatt Bongiovanni at 11:57.

Milwaukee finally got on the board when Kiefer Sherwood lead a 2-on-1 out of the Admirals zone. Sherwood skated to the left circle in the Moose end and fired a shot past the glove of goalie Arvid Holm at 16:03 for his eighth marker of the season.

The Admirals tied the score at 2-2 when Tommy Novak scored his ninth goal of the year with a shot from the left circle. Milwaukee applied pressure and kept the puck in the offensive zone for a long time. Sherwood got the puck to Jordan Gross at the right point and he whipped a pass to Novak for the conversion at 19:10.

Milwaukee continues its five-game roadtrip Wed., Dec. 7 at Rockford. The Admirals return to Milwaukee Wed., Dec. 14 to host the Hartford Wolfpack at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.