IceHogs Take on Wolf Pack for First Time

Hartford, Conn. - The Rockford IceHogs face-off with the Hartford Wolf Pack for the first time in team history tonight at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut at 6:00 p.m. Tonight will be the first of two contests between the two clubs this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 10-6-0-1, 21 points (4th, Central Division)

Hartford: 5-7-1-4, 15 points (8th, Atlantic Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Luke Philp (12G, 7A) leads the IceHogs in goals, and forward Lukas Reichel (9G, 12A) notched a goal and assist against the Thunderbirds on Friday night.

Springfield is led by forward Tim Gettinger (6G, 4A) and defenseman Andy Welinksi (3G, 7A) who pace the Thunderbirds in points. Former Rockford defenseman Blake Hillman also skates for Hartford and has appeared in 10 games, notching an assist.

Last Game Highlights

Facing off for the first time, the Rockford IceHogs earned a 4-2 win over the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday night. Forwards Lukas Reichel, Buddy Robinson, Cole Guttman, and Luke Philp all lit the lamp against the Thunderbirds. Forward Brett Seney assisted on three of Rockfords' goals, and Dylan Wells totaled 23 saves to earn the win.

Firing On All 4 Cylinders

The rolling IceHogs offense leads the AHL with a 4.06 goals per game average across the 2022-23 campaign. Adding four more on Friday night against the Thunderbirds, Rockford has tallied 73 lamp lighters after 18 games.

Philp Bags a Dozen

Forward Luke Philp tallied his 12th goal of the season in Springfield on Friday night. Leading the IceHogs in goals, Philp ranks fourth in the AHL for the most goals scored this season and scored four goals in the last six games.

Seney Helping

Forward Brett Seney (10G) notched assists on three of Rockford's goal against the Thunderbirds on Friday night. With 16 assists on the season, Seney leads the IceHogs in points and assists. Seney has marked points in four of the last five games.

Hello, There

The IceHogs take on the 2022 Eastern Conference Champion Springfield Thunderbirds and the Hartford Wolf Pack for the first time in team history during the 2022-23 season. The IceHogs host the Wolf Pack on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the BMO and battle the Thunderbirds on Friday, Jan. 20.

It Feels Like The First Time

Tonight marks the IceHogs first ever matchup with the Hartford Wolfpack and first ever game against a New York Rangers affiliate for Rockford. The 2022-23 season marks the IceHogs 16th in the AHL, while the Wolfpack are celebrating their 25th campaign in the league, all while being the affiliate of the Rangers. The IceHogs and Hartford are also slated to faceoff in Rockford on Saturday, Dec. 17. Former IceHogs defenseman Blake Hillman currently skates for the Wolfpack.

Join the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9 against the Iowa Wild!

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford, the Rockford IceHogs will become the Screw City IceHogs on Friday, Dec. 9. Preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now, and an additional line of Screw City merchandise will be available to purchase in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center starting at the Dec. 9 game. Get tickets for the Screw City IceHogs game and learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sat., Dec. 3 at Hartford, 6:00 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 17 vs. Hartford, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolf Pack, All-Time

0-0-0-0

