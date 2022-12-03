Iowa Wild Fall 4-0 to Chicago Wolves
December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild dropped the first game of a weekend set against the Chicago Wolves Saturday night, falling by a 4-0 score at Wells Fargo Arena. Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves in defeat for the Wild while Jamieson Rees, Brendan Perlini, and Vasily Ponomarev each had two points for the Wolves.
Chicago opened the scoring 56 seconds into the first period. William Lagesson caught the rebound of a Perlini shot at the top of the left circle and wired the puck over Wallstedt to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.
Wallstedt kept Iowa in the game early, making 18 saves in the first period. The Wild recorded seven shots in the opening 20 minutes and entered the first intermission down 1-0.
Perlini doubled Chicago's lead at 3:10 of the second period on the power play with a wrister over the shoulder of Wallstedt. Griffin Mendel picked up another goal for the Wolves 91 seconds later to give Chicago a 3-0 advantage.
The Wolves carried the three-goal lead into the second intermission and led the shot count 26-12.
Ponomarev made the score 4-0 at 8:54 of the third period when he snuck a shot past Wallstedt from the right circle.
Chicago outshot Iowa 38-23. The Wild went 0-for-4 on the power play while the Wolves went 1-for-2 with the man advantage.
The Wild and the Wolves meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m.
