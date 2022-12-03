Streak Comes to End in 3-1 Loss at Ontario

ONTARIO, CA. - The Colorado Eagles seven-game winning streak came to an end in a 3-1 loss to the Ontario Reign on Friday. Forward Ben Meyers netted Colorado's lone goal in the defeat, while goaltender Jonas Johansson suffered his first loss in seven starts, allowing three goals on 23 shots. Ontario utilized a strong performance on specialty teams in the win, going 2-for-7 on the power play, while holding the Eagles 0-for-3 on the man-advantage.

The Reign would notch the game's first goal on a power play when defenseman Jordan Spence buried a one-timer from the blue line to give Ontario a 1-0 edge just 9:32 into the first period.

Colorado would find an answer just 1:06 later when Meyers camped on top of the crease and tipped a shot past Reign goalie Cal Petersen to tie the game at 1-1. The momentum shift would not last long, as another power play would see Ontario light the lamp off a wrister from forward Tyler Ward with 5:37 remaining in the opening 20 minutes, giving the Reign a 2-1 advantage.

The lead would grow late in the period when forward Alan Quine deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net to put Ontario on top, 3-1 at the 19:07 mark. The Reign would outshoot the Eagles 10-8 in the first stanza and carried its 3-1 advantage into the first intermission.

The second period would be highlighted by a fight between Colorado defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel and Ontario forward Lias Andersson, as each team would go 0-for-1 on the power play and the two teams would head to the second intermission with the Reign still leading, 3-1.

The Eagles would stage a furious comeback effort in the third period, outshooting Ontario 13-6 in the final 20 minutes of regulation. Still trailing 3-1 in the final five minutes of the contest, Colorado would pull Johansson in favor of the extra attacker. The move would produce multiple chances for the Eagles, including forward Charles Hudon ringing a wrist shot off the post. Peterson would also sprinkle in several dramatic saves, as the Reign held on for the 3-1 victory.

