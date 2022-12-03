Blues Recall F Will Bitten from T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Will Bitten from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bitten, 24, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 29, 2021. This season, the 5'11, 180-pound forward has recorded 10 points, including a team-leading eight goals, in 20 games for the Thunderbirds.

Overall, the Ottawa, Ontario, native has appeared in 233 career AHL regular-season games, accumulating 112 points (49 goals, 63 assists) and 102 penalty minutes. Bitten was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round, 70th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

