Panthers Assign Max Gildon to Bakersfield
December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers today announced that they have assigned defenseman Max Gildon to the Bakersfield Condors.
Gildon - who recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 22 games last season for Charlotte - has appeared in six games for the Checkers this year and has two assists.
Florida's third-round pick in 2017, Gildon began his pro career in Bakersfield during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season - in which the Checkers did not play- earning a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team by notching 19 points (2g, 17a) in 32 games.
Gildon will now play for the Condors in the AHL's Pacific Division, but he still remains under contract with Florida.
