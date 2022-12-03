P-Bruins Rally Late, Defeat Thunderbirds 2-1

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins scored two goals in the final ten minutes of the game to defeat the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 25 of the 26 shots that he saw, while Vinni Lettieri scored the game tying goal and assisted the game-winning goal from Justin Brazeau with 2:55 remaining in the third period.

How It Happened

* Nikita Alexandrov ripped a snapshot from the right circle, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 17:14 left in the second period. * Lettieri tied the game at 1-1 with 9:45 left in the third period off a one-timer from the top of the left circle that trickled through. Jack Ahcan and Georgii Merkulov were credited with assists on the goal. * Brazeau gave the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 2:55 left in the third period after he caught a feed from Luke Toporowski on top of the crease, dragged it to the backhand, and tucked it in. Lettieri also received an assist.

Stats

* Toporowski's assist extended his point streak to four games. He has four goals and three assists in that span. He has the third most points by any rookie in the league with 17. * Lettieri has points in two straight games. * Ahcan has at least one assist in his last four games. * Brazeau has four goals in his last three games. * Bussi stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced. Providence totaled 34 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-6, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Next Game The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, December 4 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

