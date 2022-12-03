P-Bruins Rally Late, Defeat Thunderbirds 2-1
December 3, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins scored two goals in the final ten minutes of the game to defeat the Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 25 of the 26 shots that he saw, while Vinni Lettieri scored the game tying goal and assisted the game-winning goal from Justin Brazeau with 2:55 remaining in the third period.
How It Happened
* Nikita Alexandrov ripped a snapshot from the right circle, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 17:14 left in the second period. * Lettieri tied the game at 1-1 with 9:45 left in the third period off a one-timer from the top of the left circle that trickled through. Jack Ahcan and Georgii Merkulov were credited with assists on the goal. * Brazeau gave the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 2:55 left in the third period after he caught a feed from Luke Toporowski on top of the crease, dragged it to the backhand, and tucked it in. Lettieri also received an assist.
Stats
* Toporowski's assist extended his point streak to four games. He has four goals and three assists in that span. He has the third most points by any rookie in the league with 17. * Lettieri has points in two straight games. * Ahcan has at least one assist in his last four games. * Brazeau has four goals in his last three games. * Bussi stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced. Providence totaled 34 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 1-for-6, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.
Next Game The P-Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, December 4 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2022
- Brandon Scanlin Scores First Professional Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 to IceHogs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hot Hogs Sweep New England - Rockford IceHogs
- Brandon Scanlin Scores First Professional Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall 3-2 to IceHogs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Defeat Lehigh Valley on Charlotte FC Night - Charlotte Checkers
- Five-Goal First Sends Stars Past Griffins - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Fall 4-0 to Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- P-Bruins Rally Late, Defeat Thunderbirds 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- Islanders Improve To 6-0-1-0 In Last Seven Games - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bussi & Bruins Narrowly Edge Zherenko & T-Birds, 2-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Roll Past Wild 4-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Dominate Senators in Road Victory, 7-3 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Defeated by Islanders, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Win Rematch with Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Crunch Surpass Marlies, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Winning Streak Snapped in Winnipeg - Milwaukee Admirals
- Panthers Assign Max Gildon to Bakersfield - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Holiday Pack Details - San Diego Gulls
- Blues Recall F Will Bitten from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rangers Assign D Zac Jones to Hartford, Recall F Jonny Brodzinski, D Ben Harpur - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Ground Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Set to Meet IceHogs for First Time at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Host Syracuse Crunch in North Division Battle - Toronto Marlies
- Colin Swoyer Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Cole Koepke to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins at 6:05 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #18 - Roadrunners at Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Take on Wolf Pack for First Time - Rockford IceHogs
- Reign Win Over Eagles, 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Stopped by Calgary - San Diego Gulls
- Daccord Shuts Out Silver Knights in 1-0 Firebirds' Win - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Drop Game to Coachella Valley, 1-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Streak Comes to End in 3-1 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Rally Late, Defeat Thunderbirds 2-1
- P-Bruins & RIPTA Team up for Toy Drive for Hasbro Children's Hospital
- P-Bruins Topped by Islanders 4-3
- Toporowski's Hat-Trick and Wagner's Overtime Winner Lead P-Bruins to 6-5 Victory Over Crunch
- Brazeau, Toporowski, Callahan Help P-Bruins Top Crunch 5-3