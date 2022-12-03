San Diego Gulls Announce 2022 Holiday Pack Details

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will offer a special Holiday Pack brought to you by Second Chance Beer Company in celebration of the 2022 holiday season. The Holiday Pack includes four ticket vouchers available for any Gulls game in any quantity, a Gulls Third Jersey hat and a Gulls Blue Line Blonde Ale co-branded t-shirt. The package is available for $108 for terrace seats and $192 for lower-level seats. The Holiday Pack also includes two bonus tickets to Disco Night on 1/28 if purchased before 12/25.

Ticket vouchers can only be used for 2022-23 San Diego Gulls regular season home games. These ticket vouchers are first-come, first-served, and are based on availability.

Holiday Packs are available for purchase at all home games at the Ticket Sales booth located at Section 3 or at SanDiegoGulls.com/HolidayPack. Orders placed online can be picked up at a Gulls home game or at the Gulls Offices at no charge or shipped for a $10 fee and are guaranteed to arrive by Dec. 25 if purchased no later than Dec. 20.

Individual tickets can be purchased through SanDiegoGulls.com/Tickets, by calling (844) GO GULLS or at the Pechanga Arena San Diego box office. Tickets will be sold at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis.

