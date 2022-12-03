Islanders Improve To 6-0-1-0 In Last Seven Games

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - Chris Terry scored once, added two assists, and Cory Schneider made 32 saves to lead the Bridgeport Islanders (13-3-4-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to their biggest win of the season, a 5-1 victory against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (10-6-1-2) at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday.

The Islanders tallied each of the first five goals including one on the power play, scoring on the man advantage for a fourth straight game. Bridgeport also finished a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill to extend its win streak to three games and its unbeaten in regulation streak to seven (6-0-1-0). The team is 5-0-4-0 in its last nine road games.

Penguins goaltender Dustin Tokarski (7-3-3) entered the day leading the AHL in goals-against-average and save percentage, but the Islanders handed him a season-worst five goals allowed on 27 shots. Bridgeport scored three times in the second period and twice in the third after playing a scoreless opening frame.

Ruslan Iskhakov broke the deadlock at 1:47 of the second with a sharp wrist shot from the left side that squeezed through Tokarski's legs for his sixth goal of the season. Terry and Vincent Sevigny earned the assists, while Iskhakov now has goals in back-to-back games.

Collin Adams made it 2-0 just 1:29 later with a rebound goal at the doorstep in his AHL season debut. Jimmy Lambert, in his AHL debut, collected the primary helper with a chance in tight and former Penguin Paul Thompson had the secondary assist. Both Adams and Lambert were brought up from the ECHL's Worcester Railers on Thursday.

Terry held the blue line and funneled a diagonal pass to Andreoff at the doorstep to open the game up even more at 9:45. Andreoff got in behind the Penguins' defense and redirected the perfect pass around Tokarski's glove for his team-leading 11th goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Both Andreoff (five goals, two assists) and Terry (three goals, eight assists) extended their point streaks to five games.

William Dufour notched the night's only power-play tally at 2:08 of the third period following a roughing penalty to Mark Friedman in the opening minute. Dennis Cholowski skipped the puck at Tokarski from the neutral zone, forcing the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton netminder to misplay it and Dufour followed up with a tranquil tuck-in.

Terry made it 5-0 at the 11:44 mark with his fifth goal of the season and Sevigny's second assist of the night. It completed Sevigny's first professional multi-point performance.

Nathan Legare ended Schneider's (9-1-1) potential shutout with the Penguins' only goal on their 30th shot. Corey Andonovski forced the puck to the left corner where Legare brought it out front and jammed home a forehand try at 14:39 of the third.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton outshot Bridgeport 33-27.

The Islanders improved to 2-0-0-0 against the Penguins this season. They will meet again at Total Mortgage Arena on Jan. 21st.

