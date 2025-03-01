Moose Sign Colson Gengenbach to Tryout
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Colson Gengenbach to an amateur tryout agreement.
Colson Gengenbach
Forward
Born July 24, 2000 -- Edmonton, Alta.
Height 5.09 -- Weight 165 -- Shoots L
Gengenbach, 24, was named a 2024-25 USports Canada West Second Team All-Star while leading the University of Calgary Dinos with 29 points (14G, 15A) in 29 games. The Edmonton, Alta. product totalled 98 points (48G, 50A) in 114 career USports games, and helped the Dinos capture the 2023 Canada West championship. Gengenbach was named to the Canada West First All-Star Team and USports All-Canadian Second Team in 2023-24 after recording 43 points (24G, 19A) in 34 games. Internationally, Gengenbach led Team Canada with eight goals, while adding three assists, in seven games at the 2025 FISU Universiade as the Canadians captured their second consecutive gold medal.
The Moose conclude their six-game road swing today against the Toronto Marlies. Catch the game on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. CT.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
