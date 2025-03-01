Rangers Recall F Brett Berard from Hartford Wolf Pack
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brett Berard from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Berard, 22, has scored 23 points (9 g, 14 a) in 31 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in 19 games with the Rangers, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a).
As a rookie in 2023-24, Berard led the Wolf Pack in goals with 25. He scored 48 points (25 g, 23 a) in 71 games.
The native of Providence, RI, was selected in the fifth round, 134 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
