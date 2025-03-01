Defender Alex Alexeyev Joins Hershey on Conditioning Loan

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Alex Alexeyev has been assigned to Hershey on a conditioning loan. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Alexeyev, 25, has appeared in five games this season for the Capitals, with his last outing coming on Nov. 8, 2024 versus Pittsburgh.

The 6'4", 213-pound defender has skated in 77 career NHL games with Washington, logging eight points (1g, 7a). He also played in four post season games for the Capitals in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In 142 career AHL games with the Bears, Alexeyev has generated 50 points (6g, 44a). He most recently played for the Bears in October-November 2022 when he appeared in four games after joining the club from Washington on a long-term injury conditioning loan.

Alexeyev will wear #33 for Hershey.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health. Purchase tickets for the game.

