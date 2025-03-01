Wolves Rally to Earn Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Stars
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves staged a late rally to secure a valuable point in the standings in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Stars on Saturday night in Texas.
Justin Robidas and Scott Morrow each had a goal and an assist and Juha Jaaska also scored as the Wolves roared back in third period to tie it only to fall in overtime on a goal by the Stars' Arttu Hyry.
With the clock winding down in the opening period, the Stars took the lead on a goal by Justin Hryckowian with eight seconds remaining.
The Wolves pulled even early in the second while on the power play. Morrow notched his 13th goal of the season when the rookie defenseman took advantage of time and space and unleashed a shot from the right dot that beat Texas netminder Magnus Hellberg. Ryan Suzuki and Robidas earned assists on the goal that extended the Wolves' streak of at least one power-play score to four games in a row.
Again, the Stars scored late in the period when Cameron Hughes found the back of the net with :14 remaining to take a 2-1 lead into the third.
Texas extended the lead to 3-1 midway through the third on a tally by Curtis McKenzie but the Wolves didn't quit.
With goaltender Dustin Tokarski pulled in favor of an extra attacker, Robidas took a feed from Domenick Fensore and fired the puck past Hellberg to pull the Wolves to within 3-2 with 1:54 remaining. Fensore had the lone assist on Robidas' 13th goal of the season.
With Tokarski again off the ice, Jaaska tallied with :20 remaining in the third to tie it and stun the Stars. Morrow found Jaaska open at the bottom of the left circle and the center ripped a shot by Hellberg to the stick side. Morrow and Fensore had assists on Jaaska's eighth marker of the season.
Hyry then scored the winner for the Stars with 2:04 elapsed in overtime.
Tokarski (26 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Hellberg (26 saves) earned the win for the Stars.
Chicago fell to 27-21-3-0 on the season while Texas moved to 30-17-3-0.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Texas to face the Stars on Sunday (5 p.m.).
