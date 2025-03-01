Wranglers Secure 3-2 Victory over Abbotsford

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers skated to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night, with Rory Kerins, Parker Bell, and Brett Davis all finding the back of the net.

It was a sluggish start for the Wranglers as Jonathan Lekkermaki put the Canucks ahead 1-0 in the opening period, giving them an early advantage.

But Calgary bounced back in the second.

Kerins capitalised on a powerplay, sniping a well-placed shot from just outside Abbotsford's crease, assisted by William Stromgren.

The Wranglers' momentum continued when Bell fired a shot top shelf, past Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo, with Jeremie Poirier providing the assist to give Calgary a 2-1 lead.

In the third period, Davis netted his first career AHL goal.

The rookie took onto a pass from Yan Kuznetsov in the slot and buried it to give Calgary a a two-goal lead.

The Canucks fought back late with a goal from Danila Kilmovich, closing the gap to 3-2, but the Wranglers held strong to see out the victory.

Waltteri Ignatjew stood on his head, saving 36 shots in the night.

The Wranglers will be looking to close out the double-header March 1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.