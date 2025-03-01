Wranglers Secure 3-2 Victory over Abbotsford
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers skated to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night, with Rory Kerins, Parker Bell, and Brett Davis all finding the back of the net.
It was a sluggish start for the Wranglers as Jonathan Lekkermaki put the Canucks ahead 1-0 in the opening period, giving them an early advantage.
But Calgary bounced back in the second.
Kerins capitalised on a powerplay, sniping a well-placed shot from just outside Abbotsford's crease, assisted by William Stromgren.
The Wranglers' momentum continued when Bell fired a shot top shelf, past Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo, with Jeremie Poirier providing the assist to give Calgary a 2-1 lead.
In the third period, Davis netted his first career AHL goal.
The rookie took onto a pass from Yan Kuznetsov in the slot and buried it to give Calgary a a two-goal lead.
The Canucks fought back late with a goal from Danila Kilmovich, closing the gap to 3-2, but the Wranglers held strong to see out the victory.
Waltteri Ignatjew stood on his head, saving 36 shots in the night.
The Wranglers will be looking to close out the double-header March 1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 6 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025
- Wolf Pack Loan D Carter Berger to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Secure 3-2 Victory over Abbotsford - Calgary Wranglers
- Preds Recall Two from Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Sign Colson Gengenbach to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Look to Stay Hot against Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bakersfield at San Diego, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Defender Alex Alexeyev Joins Hershey on Conditioning Loan - Hershey Bears
- Game #52 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (25-22-2-2) vs Rockford IceHogs (21-25-5-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Roadrunners Conclude Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Coachella Valley Edges San Diego, 6-5 - San Diego Gulls
- Offense Keeps Cooking in 5-2 Win vs. Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Net Four Powerplay Goals in 30th win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Earn 4-0 Shut Out Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.