T-Birds Come Back, Clip Bruins in Shootout

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (27-19-2-4) dispatched 2-0 and 3-2 deficits en route to a 4-3 shootout win over the Providence Bruins (30-17-4-2) on Saturday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The game's scoring began with a flurry in the final three minutes of a first period that had been quiet until that point. Vadim Zherenko had a tremendous highlight-reel moment past the period's midpoint as he stretched out the right leg to make a breakaway save on a Vinni Lettieri backhand bid.

Providence, though, got back to work and took advantage of a 5-on-3 situation when Oliver Wahlstrom beat Zherenko as the first penalty expired to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 17:04. Wahlstrom's goal marked his first in the AHL in nearly five years, as he was playing his first game in the league since March 11, 2020.

The Bruins lead grew to 2-0 just two minutes later as Riley Tufte crashed the net to tip a Patrick Brown centering attempt by the skate of Zherenko. In the process, however, Tufte was penalized for interference on Zherenko after the puck crossed the line.

While Tufte's goal stood, the T-Birds' power play got a pivotal answer with just 12 seconds left in the first as Dalibor Dvorsky snapped a five-game goal drought with a sizzling wrister from the right circle off a cross-seam pass from Nikita Alexandrov.

The Springfield power play continued its potent night just 2:07 into the second period, as Matthew Peca deflected a Matt Luff snapper past Michael DiPietro to tie the game, 2-2. Peca's goal tied his career-high in a single season (23) and tied Adam Gaudette for the longest goal-scoring streak in team history, as the captain has tallied a goal in six straight contests.

The Bruins generated most of the chances the remainder of the middle frame, but Zherenko stood firm in his crease, turning aside all 17 Providence attempts to carry the 2-2 game into the final period.

Tufte made things difficult on the T-Birds again when he broke in and beat Zherenko on a forehand chip shot 22 seconds into the final period, restoring the Providence lead to 3-2.

From that point onward, though, Zherenko made sure the home team would not get any insurance, keeping the deficit at a single goal. After getting a clutch penalty kill with less than 3:30 remaining in regulation, Corey Andonovski picked a fantastic time to net his first goal as a T-Bird. The newly acquired winger stopped at the bottom of the left circle and proved to be in the perfect spot as a MacKenzie MacEachern rebound off DiPietro's pads found his stick. Andonovski snapped it by DiPietro, setting the stage for Springfield's third straight overtime game.

The visitors carried the play in the extra session with five of the six shots on net, but DiPietro fended off each bid, including a breakaway effort by Luff. For a third straight contest, the game advanced to a shootout. After neither team converted on the netminders in the first two rounds, Tanner Dickinson finally elevated a backhander under the crossbar to give Springfield the edge. Needing a goal from John Farinacci to extend the shootout, the Bruins got just that, as the centerman faked beautifully to the backhand side and forced a fourth round.

Alexandrov had his chance at redemption after coming up short on a game-winning attempt on Friday, and the T-Birds' jack-of-all-trades made a magnificent backhand-to-forehand maneuver to beat DiPietro. Tufte was unsuccessful in his bid to solve Zherenko in the bottom of the round, and the T-Birds completed their comeback and victory. Zherenko finished the night with 42 saves in regulation and overtime, followed by three saves on four shootout attempts. In defeat, DiPietro stopped 31 attempts in 65 minutes before the shootout.

The T-Birds continue their road swing as they fly to Charlotte for 7:00 p.m. matchups on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Checkers inside Bojangles Coliseum.

Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

-- SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.