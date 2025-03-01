Monsters Sign Defenseman Harrison Rees to Pro Tryout Contract

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the team signed defenseman Harrison Rees to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 37 appearances for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season, Rees posted 2-15-17 with ten penalty minutes and a +2 rating.

Ress appeared in one AHL game for the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2023-24, posting an even rating, and added 4-17-21 with 12 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 45 career ECHL appearances spanning parts of two seasons with Fort Wayne from 2023-25. Prior to his professional career, Rees logged 11-32-43 with 60 penalty minutes and a +23 rating in 162 career NCAA appearances for the University of Connecticut spanning five seasons from 2019-24.

