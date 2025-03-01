Wolf Pack Look to Stay Hot against Comets

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude a four-game homestand tonight as they welcome the Utica Comets to the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second and final meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Comets. The Comets rolled to a 7-3 victory on Jan. 15 at the Adirondack Bank Center, their second straight victory against the Wolf Pack.

Max Willman opened the scoring 12:48 into the game, then Nolan Foote struck on the power play at 14:00 to make it 2-0 after one period. Chase Stillman made it 3-0 at 5:06 of the second period, potting his third goal of the season.

Three goals in 4:59 for the Wolf Pack stunned the crowd and drew the game back to even. Bo Groulx struck from the slot at 5:38, making it 3-1. Dylan Roobroeck then potted a shorthanded breakaway at 8:38, making it a 3-2 contest. Just 1:59 later, Anton Blidh tipped home a Connor Mackey shot to make it 3-3 at 10:37.

The tie lasted mere minutes, however, as Simon Nemec finished off a three-on-one down low at 13:01 to give the Comets the lead for good. Nemec then scored 1:33 into the third period, making it a 5-3 game. Willman's second goal of the evening came at 11:42, putting the game fully out of reach. Xavier Parent polished off a pass at the backdoor at 16:50, striking for the Comets' fourth unanswered goal.

The Wolf Pack are 3-3-0-1 in their last seven games against the Comets but have dropped each of the last two head-to-head meetings.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack won their second straight game on Friday night, downing the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-3 in the shootout at the XL Center.

Samuel Johannesson opened the scoring 9:11 into the second period, beating Louis Domingue by his right arm. Roobroeck countered at 16:06, beating Colten Ellis with a shot from the left-wing circle to send the sides to the final frame tied 1-1.

Jaroslav Chmelaø gave the Wolf Pack the lead at 3:05 of the third period, lifting a rebound over the right pad of Ellis. Matthew Peca blasted his 22 nd goal of the year home at 6:31, teeing up a pass from Nikita Alexandrov from the right-wing circle. A seeing-eye shot from Hunter Skinner found the back of the net at 13:05, giving the visitors a late lead.

Just 40 seconds later, however, Blidh tapped home a backdoor feed from Chad Ruhwedel to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime.

The Wolf Pack outshot the T-Birds 5-0 in overtime, but Ellis stopped all five shots to force a shootout.

Each side struck once during the first six rounds, with Alex Belzile striking in the first round and Matt Luff in the third round. In the seventh round, Blake Hillman beat Ellis by the glove, then Domingue stoned Johannesson to give the Wolf Pack the win.

Blidh leads the club in goals with 17, while Belzile paces the offense with 47 points (15 g, 32 a).

Comets Outlook:

The Comets hung on for a 3-2 shootout victory at home over the Rochester Americans last night.

Dmitry Osipov opened the scoring 9:19 into the second period, potting his first goal with the Comets. Foote's power play strike 2:57 into the third period had the Comets ahead 2-0, but two goals in less than ten minutes forced an eventual overtime.

Konsta Helenius got the Americans on the board at 8:43, making it 2-1. Then, with the extra attacker out, Noah Östlund tied the game at 18:35 to force overtime.

After overtime solved nothing, the sides headed to a shootout that lasted nine rounds. Adam Beckman struck in the ninth round, while Isaac Poulter denied Riley Fiddler-Schultz to give the Comets the extra point.

Brian Halonen leads the club with 19 goals, while Foote leads the way with 35 points (17 g, 18 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 5:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack hit the road to battle the Providence Bruins tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. Coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr starting at 3:50 p.m. with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, Mar. 5, when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town for the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut'!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

