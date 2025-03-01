Firebirds Net Four Powerplay Goals in 30th win of Season

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Friday night by the final score of 6-5. The Firebirds scored four powerplay goals, including three in the second period, to help secure the team's 30th win of the season. Daniel Sprong, Jani Nyman, and Cale Fleury each recorded three-point games in the victory.

QUICK NOTES

Jani Nyman opened the scoring, netting his 24th goal of the season on a rebound off goaltender Ville Husso. Daniel Sprong put the puck to the net where Nyman finished it off to make it 1-0 at 5:02. Cale Fleury earned the secondary assist.

San Diego evened the game on a shot that was tipped in by Jan Mysak at 13:44.

Coachella Valley regained the lead as Tucker Robertson converted off another rebound. Ty Nelson put the puck off Husso's pad and Robertson scooped it up for his fourth of the season just 54 seconds after San Diego tied the game.

The Gulls scored twice in an eight second span to re-tie the game and take a 3-2 lead.

Trailing by a goal heading into the second period, Coachella Valley went to a four-minute powerplay as San Diego's Justin Bailey was called for high-sticking. The Firebirds struck twice during the double-minor with Daniel Sprong and John Hayden each collecting goals.

The Firebirds went to the powerplay against shortly after and Logan Morrison converted for his 12th of the season after he was set up by Nyman and Nik Brouillard at 10:34. The three goals came in a span of 3:18.

Nyman scored his second goal of the game and the Firebirds' fourth strike on the man-advantage 3:14 into the third period. Morrison and Brandon Biro picked up the assists.

Nikita Nesterenko netted a pair of goals late in the third period to pull the Gulls back within a goal, including a 6-on-5 tally.

The Firebirds hung on to win the game 6-5, marking the fifth time in six games that a game between Coachella Valley and San Diego was decided by just one goal.

Firebirds' goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves to pick up his fifth win of the season.

Coachella Valley's record improves to 30-18-1-5 on the season and moves them into a first-place tie in points (66) with the Calgary Wranglers atop the Pacific Division. The victory also snapped San Diego's seven-game winning streak.

The Firebirds went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and finished the game 3-for-3 on the powerplay. Coachella Valley is now 10-for-16 on the powerplay against San Diego in six games.

The Firebirds were outshot by the Gulls 29 to 25.

Next Game

The Firebirds head to Calgary to face the Wranglers for a pair of games beginning this Tuesday, March 4th. The puck drops at 6pm PT.

Upcoming Home Games

Coachella Valley returns home for three games in March. The three games will take place over a seven-day span and include themes such as St. Patrick's Day (3/15), Fuego's Birthday (3/19), two $5 Beer Nights, and more! Get tickets now on Ticketmaster!

Season Tickets on Sale Now!

Season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Join the Firebirds family and secure your seats for another thrilling season of action. Click HERE to learn more about season tickets!

Premium Seating at Firebirds' Games

Experience the game like never before with Firebirds' Premium Seating! Experience access to the VIP amenities from the comfort of one of several club options located throughout Acrisure Arena. Deposits are currently accepting deposits for our exclusive, sold-out premium areas. Learn more about Premium Seating HERE!

Group Tickets Still Available!

Group tickets are also on sale! For groups of 10 or more, take advantage of special ticket discounts and the opportunity to avoid taxes and fees when attending a game. Don't miss out - lock in your tickets today and be part of the excitement! Bring you group to a game, click HERE to learn more!

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.d by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.