Stars Earn 30th Win of the Season in Overtime Thriller

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars' Justin Hryckowian on game night

(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust) Texas Stars' Justin Hryckowian on game night(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, secured a 4-3 overtime victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, marking their 30th win of the season.

Arttu Hyry was the overtime hero for the Stars, scoring his seventh game-winning goal of the season, tying him for the league lead. Hyry dropped a pass to Kyle Capobianco at the left point, then cut toward the middle. Capobianco found him with a perfect seam pass in front of the net, and Hyry finished with a forehand-backhand move to seal the win 2:04 into overtime.

Texas opened the scoring with just eight seconds remaining in the first period. Matej Blümel found Justin Hryckowian with a pass at the bottom of the left-wing circle. Hryckowian then drove toward the net, slipping the puck through the legs of goaltender Dustin Tokarski.

The Wolves evened the score on the power play just over five minutes into the second period. Scott Morrow skated down the right wing, then cut toward the middle and ripped a quick shot past Magnus Hellberg. The Stars answered with another late-period go-ahead goal, this time with 14 seconds remaining. Cameron Hughes skated down the left wing, pulled the puck towards his body, and drifted to the middle to evade a sliding Chicago defenseman. Hughes fired a shot that rebounded off Tokarski, deflecting off a Chicago player and into the net.

Midway through the final period, Curtis McKenzie extended the Stars' lead to two. Michael Karow's shot from the point hit off the body of Hryckowian at the net front, where the puck dropped to the ice. McKenzie quickly pounced on the loose puck and buried it in the back of the net. Chicago cut the lead back to one with 1:54 remaining, pulling their goalie for an extra attacker. Justin Robidas scored, narrowly beating a diving Hellberg. With 20 seconds left in regulation, Juha Jaaska evened the score for the Wolves with another extra-attacker goal, sending the game to overtime.

Hellberg stopped 26 of 29 shots in the victory for the Stars, while Tokarski turned aside 26 of 30 shots in the overtime loss for the Wolves.

The Stars will take on the Chicago Wolves for the second time this weekend, Sunday at 5:00 p.m., in the final game of their six-game homestand at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

