Monsters Stumped by Checkers in 4-1 Loss

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 27-16-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Charlotte's John Leonard recorded the lone goal of the first period at 13:38 leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rocco Grimaldi responded in the middle frame with a power-play tally at 4:47 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Hunter McKown sending the Monsters to the final intermission tied 1-1. The Checkers took control of the third period with a goal on the man advantage from Justin Sourdif at 13:54 followed by empty-net tallies from C.J. Smith at 19:07 and Rasmus Asplund at 19:51 bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 38 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Cooper Black stopped 19 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel to visit the Toronto Marlies at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, at Coca Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

CLT 1 0 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 20 1/7 5/6 14 min / 7 inf

CLT 42 1/6 6/7 16 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 38 2 9-6-4

CLT Black W 19 1 8-2-1

Cleveland Record: 27-16-5-5, 4th North Division

Charlotte Record: 29-15-3-3, 4th Atlantic Division

