Monsters Stumped by Checkers in 4-1 Loss
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 4-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 27-16-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Charlotte's John Leonard recorded the lone goal of the first period at 13:38 leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Rocco Grimaldi responded in the middle frame with a power-play tally at 4:47 assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Hunter McKown sending the Monsters to the final intermission tied 1-1. The Checkers took control of the third period with a goal on the man advantage from Justin Sourdif at 13:54 followed by empty-net tallies from C.J. Smith at 19:07 and Rasmus Asplund at 19:51 bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 38 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Cooper Black stopped 19 shots for the win.
The Monsters travel to visit the Toronto Marlies at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, at Coca Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
CLT 1 0 3 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 20 1/7 5/6 14 min / 7 inf
CLT 42 1/6 6/7 16 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 38 2 9-6-4
CLT Black W 19 1 8-2-1
Cleveland Record: 27-16-5-5, 4th North Division
Charlotte Record: 29-15-3-3, 4th Atlantic Division
