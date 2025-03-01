Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight in a meeting between the top two teams in the AHL's Atlantic Division. Hershey owns a 4-3-0-0 record against their in-state rival through seven games this season; including tonight, the Bears will face the Penguins five more times out of their remaining 22 games.

Hershey Bears (31-14-5-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (29-14-6-1)

March 1, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Mathieu Menniti (30), Ben Betker (70)

Linespersons: Bill Lyons (27), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night - All fans in attendance will receive a Bears drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY 100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9 FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; television coverage begins at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Ivan Miroshnichenko's power-play goal at 11:38 of the second period stood up as the game-winner, as Clay Stevenson made 26 saves and Ethan Bear added an empty-net score in the third period to give Hershey a 2-0 win at Charlotte last Sunday. The Penguins are also coming off a 2-0 shutout win at Syracuse on Friday night, as Filip Larsson stopped all 31 shots he faced and Valtteri Puustinen scored the game-winner just one minute into the contest.

NINE HOME GAMES LEFT:

The Bears take the ice tonight for the final quarter of their 2024-25 home schedule. Hershey has posted a 15-11-1-0 record at GIANT Center this season; the club went 6-3-0-0 in its final nine home games last season, and 5-3-0-1 the season prior.

WELCOME BACK, BIG AL:

The Washington Capitals announced earlier this morning the assignment of defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to Hershey on a conditioning loan. Alexeyev has appeared in five games with Washington this season, and last skated with the Bears for four games early in the 2022-23 campaign as part of a long-term injury conditioning loan following offseason surgery. Alexeyev's last time in a Hershey uniform came on Nov. 6, 2022 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, a 4-3 win that saw the defender pick up an assist on an Ethen Frank goal.

RYBINKSI REDUX:

After exiting Hershey's Feb. 23 game at Charlotte with an apparent upper-body injury, Henrik Rybinski appears poised to make his return to game action tonight. Rybinski had previously missed seven games from Jan. 25 - Feb. 15. The third-year pro has enjoyed career-highs in goals (6), assists (17), and points (23), and Hershey is 24-9-5-0 with Rybinski in the lineup, 6-0-0-0 when he scores, and 14-4-2-0 when he records at least a point.

PENGUIN PUNCH-UP:

Hershey resumes its I-81 rivalry with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tonight after the Bears extracted a pair of wins against the Penguins in back-to-back games two weeks ago, including a hard-fought 5-4 home contest that featured season-highs in penalty minutes for the Bears (46) and a Hershey opponent (53). Hendrix Lapierre led the way over both games with five points (2g, 3a), including the overtime-winner on Feb. 15 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Penguins forward Ville Koivunen leads all rookies with 46 points (16g, 30a). Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also leads the league with 25 wins when scoring first.

BEARS BITES:

Alex Limoges is two points away from his 200th professional/AHL point...Bears forward Mike Vecchione needs just one more assist to reach 100 as a Bear...The Bears are tied with Laval for the league lead with 20 wins in games decided by one goal...Hershey is tied with Manitoba and Texas for the league lead with 10 wins when tied after the second period.

ON THIS DATE:

March 1, 2009 - With Hershey trailing the Providence Bruins 2-1, the Bears scored goals on three consecutive shots, as Chris Bourque beat Tuukka Rask at 14:16 of the second period, then Alexandre Giroux scored 19 seconds later at 14:35, and again a minute and 27 seconds later at 16:02, to take a 4-2 lead. The Bears went on to win 6-4.

