P-Bruins Grab Point in Shootout Loss to Thunderbirds
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins grabbed one point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Riley Tufte netted two goals, while Patrick Brown recorded two assists. Oliver Wahlstrom scored the opening goal of the game in his Providence debut.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Wahlstrom fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that whistled into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 2:56 remaining in the first period. Vinni Lettieri and Brown received the assists. On a 2-on-1 rush, Brown zipped a pass to Tufte cutting towards the crease, where he redirected the puck across the goal line, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 57 seconds to play in the first frame. Dalibor Dvorsky fired a shot from the right circle inside the near post for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 12 seconds left in the first period. Matthew Peca redirected a shot from the point from above the crease for a power play tally to tie the game at 2-2 with 17:53 remaining in the second period. Just 22 seconds into the third period, Tufte intercepted a clearing attempt that sent him on a breakaway, where he chipped a shot over the goaltender's left shoulder, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead. Corey Andonovski flipped in a rebound from the left post to tie the game at 3-3 with 3:08 to play in the third frame. John Farinacci scored in the third round of the shootout.
Stats
Wahlstrom scored on his first shot in his first game in a Providence uniform. Brown notched his fifth straight multi-point game and extended his point streak to eight games with 14 total points in that span. Lettieri has points in five straight games. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 31 of 34 shots. The P-Bruins tied a season-high 45 shots. The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 0-for-2. The Providence Bruins fall to 30-17-4-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, March 2 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m.
