Comets Own Wolf Pack in Shootout, 3-2

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford, CT. - Winners of their last two games, the Utica Comets had eyes on a third straight victory as they entered the XL Center in Hartford to battle the Atlantic Division, Wolf Pack. Both teams came into the game with shootout wins against division rivals one night earlier. On this night, it was another close and tightly contested contest heading into the late stages. With the teams heading to overtime in back-to-back games, neither team could beat the opposition goaltender, so the game needed a shootout which the Comets were able to win giving them two points and a 3-2 victory.

In the opening period, the lone goal was scored by Hartford after a point shot by Brandon Scanlin found its way in through traffic and passed Jeremy Brodeur at 12:01. The Comets left the first down 1-0. In an unlikely event, the Comets were called for a penalty and the Wolf Pack pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker. During the delayed call, the Wolf Pack accidentally played the puck down the ice into their goal which was evacuated by netminder, Dylan Garand. The last player to touch the puck for the Comets was Santeri Hatakka who was credited for the goal at 17:58 tying the game 1-1 in the middle frame.

During the final period, Hartford scored the go-ahead goal after Nate Scucese deflected a point shot in at 9:08. Later, Nathan Legare sped down the right wing and fired the puck through Garand for his ninth of the year at 12:07 tying the game at 2-2.

During overtime, neither team could scored but in a shootout the Comets Max Willman and Topias Vilen scored while Brodeur shut the door twice lifting Utica to a 3-2 win.

