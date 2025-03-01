IceHogs and Roadrunners Conclude Weekend Series

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ.- The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their Tucson visit with an 8 p.m. CT puck drop tonight against the Roadrunners. Rockford fell behind early last night and dropped their third consecutive game. The IceHogs saw the return of Gavin Hayes and Nolan Allen in last night's game.

Roster Moves Impact Rockford- The Chicago Blackhawks recalled Andreas Athanasiou and Wyatt Kaiser earlier in the week and reassigned defenseman Nolan Allen to Rockford. Athanasiou recorded 16 points in 16 games with the IceHogs and had six points in his last five games before being recalled. Kaiser skated in 17 games with Rockford and has split time between Chicago and Rockford. Allan, 21, has spent all of the 2024-25 season with the Blackhawks and skated in 43 games.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 21-24-5-1, 48 points (5th Central Division)

Tucson - 24-22-2-2, 52 points (7th Pacific Division)

Injured Hogs Return to Lineup- The IceHogs had a pair of injured players return to action last night. Forward Gavin Hayes returned to the lineup after suffering a shoulder injury in December. The 2022 3rd round pick has five points (2G, 3A) in his first professional season. Goaltender Drew Commesso also returned to the ice after dealing with a lower body injury over the past ten days. Commesso faced only two shots against the Roadrunners in relief of Mitchell Weeks.

Mayhew Nears Milestone- Gerry Mayhew scored the lone IceHogs goal in Tucson. The goal extended Mayhew's point streak to three and now has goals in back-to-back games. The first-year IceHog has 21 points (11G, 10A) this season and is four points away from 300 career AHL points.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Feb. 28 @ Tucson 8 p.m.

March. 1 @ Tucson 8 p.m.

April. 11 vs Tucson 7 p.m.

April. 12 vs Tucson 7 p.m.

