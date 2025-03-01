Penguins Lose Battle with Bears in OT, 5-4

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







HERSHEY, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Hershey Bears in overtime, 5-4, on Saturday night at Giant Center.

With first place in the Atlantic Division hanging in the balance, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-14-7-1) came out strong and received multi-point games from each member of its top line. Valtteri Puustinen scored twice in a three-point effort, Ville Koivunen notched a goal and an assist and Boris Katchouk had two helpers.

However, Hershey erased a three-goal deficit and rallied a second time in the third period to force overtime. Pierrick Dube's second goal of the night proved to be the decisive tally at 2:08 of overtime.

The Penguins drew first blood with a power-play goal from Rutger McGroarty midway through the opening frame.

As time was drifting towards the first intermission, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton extended their lead to two. Koivunen connected with Puustinen for a clean look atop the Bears' crease with 80 seconds left in the period.

Koivunen picked up a goal of his own with a bullet shot wired to the top corner at 12:26 of the second period. However, Hershey responded two and a half minutes later thanks to Ivan Miroshnichenko.

The Bears tilted the ice in the third period, leading to tip-in tallies by Mike Vecchione and Miroshnichenko at 7:11 and 11:38, respectively. But with the Giant Center crowd in a frenzy, Puustinen scored eight seconds later to put the Penguins back ahead, 4-3.

Dubé tied the game at four goals apiece at 13:32, then snapped in the overtime winner.

Tristan Jarry recorded 31 saves for the Penguins. Bears netminder Clay Stevenson made 12 saves.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton makes its long-awaited return to home ice for its next game on Tuesday, Mar. 4, when the team takes on the Belleville Senators. Puck drop between the Pens and Sens will take place at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

