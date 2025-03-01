Lycksell Strikes Twice, Phantoms Sweep Isles
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - Goals came early and often for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in a 5-3 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders to sweep a back-to-back set at PPL Center. Jacob Gaucher (19th) tallied shorthanded, Olle Lycksell (16th, 17th) registered twice, and Cal Petersen returned to net with 24 stops and an assist to guide the Phantoms.
An incredible, boisterous crowd of 8,468 were treated to a memorable night while also celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles recent Super Bowl title. Eagles wide receiver and local Nazareth High School graduate Jahan Dotson made a special appearance and signed autographs on the concourse before dropping the ceremonial puck during pregame.
No different from the night prior, Lehigh Valley once again grabbed an early 2-0 advantage before first intermission. While shorthanded, Jacob Gaucher received a headman pass from Lycksell and scored while bursting towards the cage at 2:10. Cal Petersen earned the secondary assist on the play for his fourth helper of the season, tying a Lehigh Valley Phantoms record for most goaltender assists in a single-season previously set by Alex Lyon in 2016-17.
Louie Belpedio was active in the offensive end on Friday night and his efforts also paid dividends on Saturday. Later in the stanza, the Phantoms cycled the puck along the right wing before Belpedio blasted home his fifth goal of the campaign at the 14:35 mark.
The Islanders solved Petersen twice in the middle period, but Lycksell's offensive prowess kept his club leading by a deuce before the frame's expiration.
Only 1:18 into the period, Lycksell found daylight after a steal in the low-slot and scored unassisted on Tristan Lennox from in-tight.
Matthew Maggio put Bridgeport on the board at 4:24 on a tough-luck goal against. Petersen made an initial shoulder save on a tricky, high shot, but the puck rainbowed into the air and arched across the goal line. Islanders' leading goal scorer Brian Pinho later brought his team within 3-2 at 17:11 after firing home a perfect shot, low-glove side past Petersen from between the face-off circles.
But Lycksell, a steady leader currently on the Phantoms, scored on an absolute snipe at 17:56 to restore Lehigh Valley's two-goal advantage. A set play following an offensive zone draw won cleanly by Gaucher, Lycksell glided to his left in the slot and buried a masterful shot into the net for the eventual game-winner.
In the final period, Anthony Richard on the first power-play unit gave Lehigh Valley a 5-2 edge. With picture-perfect puck movement on a man-advantage, Richard wired home a shot after receiving a clean feed from Emil Andrae quarterbacking the unit.
Pinho tallied his second goal of the night with two minutes left to cut the Phantoms' lead to 5-3, but it was too little, too late for the Bridgeport Islanders.
Cal Petersen returned to the crease for the first time since January 15, and he did not skip a beat with a smooth 24-save performance.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms eye a perfect weekend when they travel to Hershey on Sunday, March 2 to battle the Bears at 5 p.m. The Phantoms will return to PPL Center on Friday, March 14 for St. Patrick's Day fun against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, followed by Kids Takeover Day on Sunday, March 16.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st 2:10 - LV, J. Gaucher (19) (O. Lycksell, C. Petersen) (SH) (1-0)
1st 14:25 - LV, L. Belpedio (5) (B. Furry, S. Tuomaala) (2-0)
2nd 1:18 - LV, O. Lycksell (16) (Unassisted) (3-0)
2nd 4:24 - BRI, M. Maggio (7) (T. Thompson, W. Dufour) (3-1)
2nd 17:11 - BRI, B. Pinho (20) (C. Terry, I. George) (3-2)
2nd 17:56 - LV, O. Lycksell (17) (J. Gaucher) (4-2)
3rd 4:51 - LV, A. Richard (14) (E. Andrae, R. Abols) (PP) (5-2)
3rd 18:00 - BRI, B. Pinho (21) (C. Terry, S. Bolduc) (PP) (5-3)
Shots:
LV 22 - BRI 27
PP:
LV 1/3, BRI 1/4
Goaltenders:
LV - C. Petersen (W) (11-11-3) (23/27) (1A)
BRI - T. Lennox (L) (0-1-0) (17/22)
Records:
Lehigh Valley (28-20-7)
Bridgeport (12-36-6)
UPCOMING
Sunday, March 2 (5:00) - Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 8 (4:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, March 9 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers
Friday, March 14 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - St. Patrick's Day Fun
Sunday, March 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - Kids Takeover
