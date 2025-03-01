Iowa Extends Win Streak to Four in 3-2 Shootout Win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild battled back from a two-goal deficit for the second time in as many nights to earn a fourth consecutive win in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Saturday night.

Carter Mazur opened the scoring for the Griffins with a backhand past a sprawled Jesper Wallstedt (31 saves) 3:48 into the game.

Mazur jammed a rebound home on the power play 1:14 later to put the Griffins up 2-0.

Hunter Haight responded with a highlight reel goal 11:26 into the opening frame. Haight picked up the puck in his own end, carried it the length of the ice, knifed between two Griffins defenders, and chipped it over the glove of Sebastian Cossa (24 saves).

Ryan Sandelin forced a turnover in front of the Grand Rapids net and beat Cossa to the blocker side to tie the game at 2-2 just 27 seconds later.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 13-10 in the first period.

Wallstedt was stellar throughout the next 45 minutes and turned aside nine shots in the second period, five in the third, and six in the overtime session. Wallstedt forced the shootout with a double pad stack save on Mazur with seconds to play in the extra frame.

Graeme Clarke slid a shot under Cossa in the first round of the shootout and Wallstedt stopped all three Griffins shooters to earn the win.

Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 33-27. The Wild went 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Griffins finished 1-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa travels to BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 7 at 7 p.m. to visit the Rockford IceHogs.

