Iowa Extends Win Streak to Four in 3-2 Shootout Win
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Iowa Wild battled back from a two-goal deficit for the second time in as many nights to earn a fourth consecutive win in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Saturday night.
Carter Mazur opened the scoring for the Griffins with a backhand past a sprawled Jesper Wallstedt (31 saves) 3:48 into the game.
Mazur jammed a rebound home on the power play 1:14 later to put the Griffins up 2-0.
Hunter Haight responded with a highlight reel goal 11:26 into the opening frame. Haight picked up the puck in his own end, carried it the length of the ice, knifed between two Griffins defenders, and chipped it over the glove of Sebastian Cossa (24 saves).
Ryan Sandelin forced a turnover in front of the Grand Rapids net and beat Cossa to the blocker side to tie the game at 2-2 just 27 seconds later.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 13-10 in the first period.
Wallstedt was stellar throughout the next 45 minutes and turned aside nine shots in the second period, five in the third, and six in the overtime session. Wallstedt forced the shootout with a double pad stack save on Mazur with seconds to play in the extra frame.
Graeme Clarke slid a shot under Cossa in the first round of the shootout and Wallstedt stopped all three Griffins shooters to earn the win.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 33-27. The Wild went 0-for-5 with the man advantage while the Griffins finished 1-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa travels to BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 7 at 7 p.m. to visit the Rockford IceHogs.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025
- Iowa Extends Win Streak to Four in 3-2 Shootout Win - Iowa Wild
- T-Birds Come Back, Clip Bruins in Shootout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Drown Monsters Behind Clutch Sourdif Goal - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Grab Point in Shootout Loss to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Extend Point Streak, But Fall 3-2 to Comets in the Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies Edge moose in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Comets Own Wolf Pack in Shootout, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Rangers Recall F Brett Berard from Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Harrison Rees to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Islanders, Game #55 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Vyachelsav Buteyets to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Loan D Carter Berger to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Secure 3-2 Victory over Abbotsford - Calgary Wranglers
- Preds Recall Two from Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Sign Colson Gengenbach to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Look to Stay Hot against Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Bakersfield at San Diego, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Defender Alex Alexeyev Joins Hershey on Conditioning Loan - Hershey Bears
- Game #52 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (25-22-2-2) vs Rockford IceHogs (21-25-5-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Roadrunners Conclude Weekend Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Coachella Valley Edges San Diego, 6-5 - San Diego Gulls
- Offense Keeps Cooking in 5-2 Win vs. Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Net Four Powerplay Goals in 30th win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Earn 4-0 Shut Out Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Extends Win Streak to Four in 3-2 Shootout Win
- Graeme Clarke Scores Overtime Winner In 5-4 Iowa Victory Over Milwaukee
- Hunter Haight Records Hat Trick in 6-4 Iowa Win over Chicago
- Ben Jones Lifts Iowa to 3-2 Overtime Win in Grand Rapids
- Chicago Pulls Away from Iowa in 4-1 Decision