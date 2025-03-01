Game Preview: Bakersfield at San Diego, 6 p.m.
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors head to San Diego for the final time this season. Bakersfield is 2-2-2-0 against the Gulls this season and 2-1-0 on the road.
LOOKING BACK
The Condors snapped a six-game winless skid with a 3-2 regulation win over San Jose on the road Wednesday. Cam Wright notched his 10th of the season late in the third frame for the game winner. Olivier Rodrigue picked up his 15th win of the year.
CCeizing THE MOMENT
Connor Carrick scored his 11th of the season on Wednesday, a new career high. He is tied for fourth among all AHL d-men in goals this season.
LEADING THE WAY
Seth Griffith is tied for third in the league scoring race with 48 points (16g-32a) on the campaign. He has 18 points (5g-13a) over his last 15 games.
WELCOME BACK D R
Derek Ryan has six points (2g-4a) in six games with Bakersfield this season. He had an assist on Wednesday.
POWERING UP
For just the second time this season, the Condors received six power plays in game on Wednesday. On the road, the team has the fourth best power play at 21.4%.
KEEP IT CLOSE
Six of the last seven games, and eight of the last 10 games, have been decided by a goal. Overall, the Condors are 11-4-6-3 in one-goal games.
ROAD LIFE
The Condors are one of three teams in the Pacific Division with a winning record on the road this season. Bakersfield is 12-9-4 away from home.
NEW ADDITION
Ethan Keppen was recalled from the Fort Wayne Komets yesterday. Signed to an AHL deal by Bakersfield earlier in the season, he had 37 points (14g-23a) in 37 games with the Komets this season.
WORKING OVERTIME
Bakersfield has been to overtime 15 times this season. That is tied for fourth most in the league behind Cleveland (19), Lehigh Valley (18) and Toronto (17).
PACIFIC OUTLOOK
Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is a three points back of Tucson for seventh, with two games in hand. The Roadrunners host Rockford tonight. Bakersfield is six points back of fifth place Abbotsford, with three games in hand, highlighting how tight the race is for the final three playoff spots.
SURGING SAN DIEGO
The Gulls seven-game winning streak ended last night in a 6-5 loss to Coachella Valley. San Diego surrendered four power play goals. Nikita Nesterenko had four points (2g-2a).
UP NEXT
Bakersfield is home for games next Wednesday ($2 HOT DOGS / $5 CRAFT BEERS!), Friday ($3 BEERS!), and Saturday (BLUEY!).
