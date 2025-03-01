Reign Earn 4-0 Shut Out Over Eagles

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Trent Miner made 29 saves and kept the Ontario Reign (31-16-2-1) off the board in a 4-0 shutout win for the Colorado Eagles (29-14-5-2) on Friday night at Blue Arena.

Pheonix Copley made the start for Ontario and turned out 22 of Colorado's opportunities in a losing effort. The Eagles are now tied with the Reign in the Pacific Division standings, with each club having secured 65 points from 50 games played.

Date: February 28, 2025

Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 0 0 0 COL 0 2 2 4

Shots PP ONT 29 0/4 COL 26 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Trent Miner (COL)

2. Jake Wise (COL)

3. Tye Felhaber (COL)

W: Trent Miner

L: Pheonix Copley

Next Game: Saturday, March 1 at Colorado Eagles | 6:05 PM PST | Blue Arena

