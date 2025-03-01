Reign Earn 4-0 Shut Out Over Eagles
March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Trent Miner made 29 saves and kept the Ontario Reign (31-16-2-1) off the board in a 4-0 shutout win for the Colorado Eagles (29-14-5-2) on Friday night at Blue Arena.
Pheonix Copley made the start for Ontario and turned out 22 of Colorado's opportunities in a losing effort. The Eagles are now tied with the Reign in the Pacific Division standings, with each club having secured 65 points from 50 games played.
Date: February 28, 2025
Venue: Blue Arena - Loveland, CO
1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 0 0 0 COL 0 2 2 4
Shots PP ONT 29 0/4 COL 26 1/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Trent Miner (COL)
2. Jake Wise (COL)
3. Tye Felhaber (COL)
W: Trent Miner
L: Pheonix Copley
Next Game: Saturday, March 1 at Colorado Eagles | 6:05 PM PST | Blue Arena
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025
- Coachella Valley Edges San Diego, 6-5 - San Diego Gulls
- Offense Keeps Cooking in 5-2 Win vs. Bridgeport - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Net Four Powerplay Goals in 30th win of Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Earn 4-0 Shut Out Over Eagles - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.