Marlies Edge moose in Shootout

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (18-30-1-2) closed out their six-game road trip with a 2-1 shootout loss against the Toronto Marlies (28-15-3-6) at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. The Moose were coming off a 5-3 loss in Belleville the night before.

The Moose believed they had opened the scoring midway through the first period, but Brad Lambert's power play goal was waved off due to goaltender interference. Undeterred, Manitoba officially started the scoring 12:14 into the contest as Mason Shaw finished off a Dominic Toninato rebound. The Marlies found a quick equalizer when Cédric Paré fed Ryan Tverberg in the slot for a strike just 1:39 after the opening tally. Domenic DiVincentiis stopped 11 of 12 shots in the first period while Dennis Hildeby turned away eight of nine Moose attempts.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second period. The Moose had some great opportunities, but Dennis Hildeby stopped all 11 shots directed his way. Those included brilliant saves on Dominic Toninato during a Moose power play and Elias Salomonsson with the teams skating four-on-four. DiVincentiis only faced five shots at the other end of the ice.

The third period saw more of the same as the goaltenders kept things locked down. The Moose mustered eight shots on goal while Toronto put seven on net. Roni Hirvonen came the closest to breaking the deadlock, hitting the crossbar in behind DiVincentiis. Overtime saw Lambert get the opening look, only to be foiled by the blocker of Hildeby. The Moose were forced to kill off a Toronto power play in the extra frame. Some puck luck helped Manitoba through as Alex Nylander hit both posts on a chance. Overtime solved nothing and the teams cruised into the shootout where the Marlies got a pair of goals, while Hildeby held the Moose off the board. DiVincentiis took the loss while stopping 27 of 28, meanwhile Hildeby turned away 30 of 31 for the win.

"We've just got to continue the same way. We're in a dogfight here. We got, you know, 20-some games left, and we're trying to catch a team right now. This road trip was a good building block for us."

Dominic Toninato (1A) has points in four consecutive games (3G, 2A)

Mason Shaw (1G) has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A)

The teams combined for 74 penalty minutes in overtime

The Moose open a four-game homestand on Tuesday morning against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Puck drop for the Project 11 School Day Game is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT. Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

