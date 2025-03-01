Wolf Pack Extend Point Streak, But Fall 3-2 to Comets in the Shootout

March 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack extended their point streak to three games tonight but came up short in the finale of their four-game homestand. A late tying goal from the Utica Comets forced overtime, which led to a shootout. The Comets won the skills competition 2-1, taking the game by a score of 3-2 and sweeping the season series.

The Wolf Pack opened the scoring 12:01 into the hockey game when Brandon Scanlin fired a shot from the left-wing point. Adam Sýkora was screening goaltender Jeremy Brodeur in front, allowing Scanlin's shot to sneak by the blocker.

The goal was Scanlin's sixth of the season.

The Wolf Pack controlled the second period, outshooting the Comets 14-5. Brodeur was the star of the period, making 14 saves. His best two stops came on Dylan Roobroeck and Anton Blidh, who both had outstanding backhand looks in-close.

Late in the period, with a delayed penalty coming against the Comets, a pass back to the blueline got away from two Wolf Pack defenders. The puck drifted all the way down the ice into the empty net, tying the game 1-1 at 17:58.

Santeri Hatakka had the last touch for the Comets, and as a result was credited with his first goal of the season.

Nathan Sucese restored the lead for the Wolf Pack 9:08 into the third period. Alex Belzile fired a shot from the right-wing wall that Sucese tipped in the slot. The deflection was enough to beat Brodeur, making it 2-1.

The tally was Sucese's fifth of the season, while Belzile's assist was his team-leading 33 rd.

Just 2:59 later, the Comets again drew even. This time, Nathan Légaré drove down the left-wing side and snapped a shot that snuck by Garand at 12:07. The goal was Légaré's ninth of the season and forced overtime for the second straight night for both sides.

In overtime, each team registered three shots, including two breakaway opportunities. Connor Mackey had the last chance of overtime but was denied by the glove of Brodeur.

In the shootout, Belzile opened things up with a goal in the top half of the first round, putting the Wolf Pack ahead 1-0. Max Willman would tie things in the bottom half of the round, however, beating Garand by the left pad.

After Roobroeck was denied in the second round, Topias Vilen tucked a puck by Garand's right pad to make it 2-1 Comets.

Last night's hero, Blake Hillman, had a chance to tie the shootout, but was denied by Brodeur to give the Comets the extra point.

The Wolf Pack hit the road to battle the Providence Bruins tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. Coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr starting at 3:50 p.m. with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, Mar. 5, when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town for the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut'!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.